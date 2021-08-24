Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) adopted a resolution to restore the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under Article 370 and 35A on Tuesday. Mohammad Yousuf Taragami, senior CPI-M leader and Alliance spokesperson spoke to the reporters after the meeting and said that the conglomerate has passed a resolution for the return of the pre-August 5, 2019 position for J&K. “We have adopted a resolution that the constitutional position of J&K as on August 4, Article 370, Article 35 A, statehood for J&K must be restored, the constitution of J&K must be restored as well,” he said.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: 3 JeM Terrorists Neutralised in Encounter With Security Forces in Tral

Taragami said that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration(PAGD) has decided to reach out to the people of the country, society, and media. "We want to appeal to the media and civil society of the country that we want our rights, we don't want to live a life of humiliation," he said. "The humiliation is not acceptable to PAGD." He said that the government's promises about development and employment in Jammu and Kashmir stand exposed.

"The domicile law and claims of investment and development are before the people to see," he said. He said the PAGD constituencies will continue to strive for the rights of the people given in the constitution. He said many people are in jails and the issue of confidence-building measures was raised in the All Parties Meeting called by the Prime Minister. "How many people have been released since that meeting, we want to know," he said. The meeting was held at the residence of the National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah at 11 am. The meeting was held to restore the pre-August 5, 2019 constitutional position of J&K and for full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(With input from IANS)