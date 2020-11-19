Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a blistering attack against the Congress party and said that the current role of the grand old party in the national scenario is dubious and suspicious. Sarma also said that the recent decision of the Congress party to fight with the Gupkar alliance shows that the party is gradually inclining towards the separatist process. Also Read - Bihar's New Education Minister Struggles to Recite National Anthem, Trolled on Twitter | Watch

While talking to the media, Sarma said, "The current role of Congress in the national scenario is dubious and suspicious. It is bad for the unity of the country. Their recent decision to fight with the Gupkar Gang shows that they are gradually inclining towards the separatist process."

The Assam Health Minister, who left the Congress party a few years ago, further said, "Does Congress support the restoration of Article 370? They should clarify this to the Indian people without any ambiguity. The Gupkar gang's sole purpose is to restore it. Congress went far from its initial days & has forgotten all about national integrity."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also questioned the Congress party and asked them to clear their stand on Gupkar alliance. The Congress leadership should clear its stand on the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir as its “double standards” will not only harm national security but will also “put the entire party in the dock”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

The People’s Association for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which has several Jammu and Kashmir parties as its constituents, is pressing for restoration of J-K’s special status and statehood.

“The senior leadership of the Congress party needs to clear its stand on the Gupkar declaration as its double standards will not only harm the nation’s security and sovereignty but also put the entire party in the dock,” Adityanath told newspersons.

The Congress has always played with the pride of the country and encouraged separatist elements, and once again, the double standards of the party have come to the fore in Kashmir, the chief minister alleged.

Congress, on the other hand, had on November 17 asserted that it was not a part of the Gupkar alliance and was contesting the district development council elections in the Union Territory to “expose” the BJP through democratic means.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala issued a statement saying that the party was against any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of India, including in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Congress party is not part of the ”Gupkar Alliance” or the ”People”s Association for Gupkar Declaration”,” he said.