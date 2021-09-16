New Delhi: Twenty four ministers, including former Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, were sworn in as Gujarat ministers here on Thursday. No minister from the earlier Vijay Rupani-led ministry was inducted.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Announces 3 More Special Trains From Sept 20 | Full List Here

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge. Also Read - 24 Brand New Ministers Sworn-in, Taking Bhupendra Patel-Led Gujarat Government's Strength to 25

Bhupendra Patel, who was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state on Monday, was present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, along with Rupani, whose sudden resignation from the post on Saturday led to the formation of the new ministry. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Miraculously Escapes Unhurt After Getting Run Over By Bus in Gujarat's Dahod | Watch

Gujarat Cabinet reshuffle | Ministers and their portfolios

-Pardi MLA Kanubhai Desai has been allocated Finance and Energy and Petrochemicals portfolios.

-Rajendra Trivedi has been allocated Revenue, Law and Justice, and Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs departments as a cabinet-rank minister.

-Bhavnagar Paschim MLA Jitu Vaghani has been given the Education portfolio as cabinet minister.

-Visnagar MLA Rishikesh Patel has been given Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education as well as Water Resources and Water Supply.

-Surat West MLA Purnesh Modi will handle Roads and Building, Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development.

-Jamnagar Rural MLA Raghavji Patel will handle Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.

-Limbdi MLA Kiritsinh Rana has been given Forest, Environment, Climate Change, and Printing and Stationery departments.

-Gandevi MLA Naresh Patel will hold Tribal Development and Food and Civil Supply.

-Asarwa MLA Pradip Parmar has been made Social Justice and Empowerment Minister.

-Arjunsinh Chauhan has been allocated the Rural Development and Rural Housing.

-Harsh Sanghavi, youngest member of the ministry, would be the Minister of State (MoS), Home. He would also handle the Disaster Management and Police Housing.

Sanghavi was also allocated independent charge as MoS of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities, NRI, Excise and Prohibition, Border Security and Prisons.

-MoS Jagdish Panchal has been given independent charge of Cottage Industries, Cooperation, Salt Industry and Protocol. He will also handle Industries, Forest and Environment, Climate Change and Printing and Stationery portfolios.

-MoS Brijesh Merja has been given independent charge of Labour and Employment as well as Panchayats. He will also handle Rural Development and Rural Housing as an MoS.

-Jitu Chaudhary has been made MoS for Kalpsar and Fisheries with independent charge and also given the responsibility of Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply as MoS.

-MoS Manishaben Vakil has been given the independent charge of Women and Child Development. She would also handle Social Justice and Empowerment as junior minister.

-Mukesh Patel has been made MoS for Agriculture and Energy and Petrochemicals departments.

-Nimisha Suthar has been given Tribal Development, Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education as junior minister.

-MoS Arvind Raiyani has been alloted Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development.

-Kuber Dindor has been given Higher and Technical Education as well as Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs as an MoS.

-Kirtisinh Vaghela has been made MoS for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education.

-Gajendrasinh Parmar is MoS for Food and Civil Supply.

-RC Makwana has been given Social Justice and Empowerment as MoS.

-Vinod Moradia has been made MoS for Urban Development and Urban Housing.

-Deva Malam will be MoS for Animal Husbandry.