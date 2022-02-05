Published: February 5, 2022 11:30 PM IST

Gurdaspur Assembly Constituency Will Vote on Feb 20

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10

