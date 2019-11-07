New Delhi: With just two days left for the much-talked-about Kartarpur Corridor inauguration, the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Thursday announced that Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol will be part of the official ‘jatha’ that will attend the inauguration of the corridor on November 9.

The development comes after the Ministry of External Affairs earlier in the evening cleared the request of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on the occasion of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration.

As per reports, he will visit as a guest of the Pakistani government at the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 9.

The development comes after Sidhu wrote a third letter to the Ministry of External Affairs to grant him permission to go with the first batch of pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. In the third letter, he had also threatened to go to the inaugural ceremony even if he does not get permission from the government.

“Sir, Despite repeated reminders you have not responded to whether or not the government has granted me permission to go to Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor. The delay and no response is a hindrance to my future course of action,” his letter stated.

On October 29, India had shared a list of 575 pilgrims who will go in the opening ‘jatha’ to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor.

As per the list, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s name, who will attend the inaugural ceremony as a ‘common man,’ is also included on the list of 575 pilgrims. Other high-profile pilgrims who will go in the ‘jatha’ include Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Punjab’s MPs and MLAs among others.

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side and will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on the same day.