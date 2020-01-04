Islamabad: After the reports emerged that many Muslim residents pelted stones on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and vandalised it, Islamabad rejected it, adding that the Gurdwara remains “untouched and undamaged”. Further, they also clarified that the incident took place between two groups, dismissing the possibility of it being a communal issue.

Foreign Office in a midnight statement said the provincial authorities in the Punjab province have informed that there was a scuffle in the city of Nankana Sahib on Friday between two Muslim groups.

The altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall and the District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused.

“Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of desecration and destruction’ and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous, said the FO.

It said the Government of Pakistan was committed to upholding law and order and providing security and protection to the people, especially the minorities.

The opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan’s special care extended to the minorities, in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, it said.

According to some Indian media reports, a mob attack took place at the shrine. The reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones on Friday.

India’s External Affairs Ministry said members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib.

Condemning the vandalism, India asked the Imran Khan-led government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the members of the Sikh community. The Indian government also demanded strong action against the miscreants.

“India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community,” the MEA said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)