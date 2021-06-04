Gurugram: A Gurgaon-based facility of NGO Hemkunt Foundation, set up to help Covid-19 patients get medical oxygen cylinders, alleged that its help centre was vandalized by some unidentified people. The Foundation located in Gurugram’s Sector 61 said there were no patients at the centre when the attack took place. The attack is known to have taken place on Thursday at around 6 AM. Also Read - Reliance Jio Tower Vandalism Case: High Court Issues Notice to Punjab Govt, Centre

NGO Hemkunt Foundation, which also provides oxygen support to Covid patients with breathing distress, alleged that its O2 centre here was destroyed forcefully and belongings damaged.

The NGO’s community development director, Harteerath Singh, alleged some “goons” damaged the beds, tents and tore down the banners. “We have lodged a complaint with the police,” PTI quoted Singh as telling reporters. He said some “local goons” who reached the spot also took away power generators and cut the power supply.

🆘🚨We need your help! Our O2 Centre at Gurgaon was destroyed forcefully today and our belongings were damanged. To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 sq. ft. land at or near the City Centre of Gurgaon. Please help us spread the word#COVID19India pic.twitter.com/EJBd0ZDxTK — Hemkunt Foundation (@Hemkunt_Fdn) June 3, 2021

“Our CCTVs were also cut because generators were taken away,’ he said.

“We were lucky that we did not have any patients as it was the morning. But people were coming to refill their oxygen cylinders,” he said.

“I have been receiving death threats for the past few days and the police have been informed about it,” he said.

In a tweet, the Foundation said, “Our O2 Centre at Gurgaon was destroyed forcefully today and our belongings were damaged”.

“To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 square feet of space at or near the Gurgaon City Centre. Please help us spread the word,” the tweet said.

Meanwhile, police said they were investigating the matter. “An inquiry is on in the matter. Preliminary investigations reveal that the Foundation had taken the space from the tent house owner based on a verbal agreement.

“As there have been no patients at the facility for past few days, they had asked them to vacate the place. A dispute seems to have risen. We are investigating who was involved in vandalizing the facility,” a police official said.