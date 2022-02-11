New Delhi: A person was killed and two people still feared trapped after the roof of a residential high-rise in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 collapsed on Thursday night. As per the reports, the living room in an apartment of the 18-floor Chintels Paradiso housing complex first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it. The impact was so severe that it went on to damage all the roofs till the first floor.Also Read - 2 Dead, Several Injured After Portion of Under-Construction Apartment Roof Collapses in Gurugram's Sector 109

“Action to be taken against the builder over (construction) material quality. The issue in material quality to be probed…We’re focusing on rescue completion to save lives. I met with the person who’s partially trapped, he’s fine; 2 people trapped now”, said MLA Rakesh, Badshahpur, Gurugram. Also Read - India's Largest EV Charging Station Set Up on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram. Details Here

What led to the collapse?

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “Prima facie construction work on 6th floor could have led to the collapse of only dining areas (in flats) from 6-1 floors. Other rooms intact from 6-1 floor. Action to be taken in case of lapses.” Also Read - Gurugram: Doctors Leave Cotton In Woman's Stomach During Operation, Police Case Filed

In a statement, Chintels Paradiso said: “This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support. We extend our heartfelt condolence to the affected families.”

Chintels Paradiso has a total of 530 flats and over 400 families reside there.

CM Personally Monitoring The Situation

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that he is personally monitoring the situation. “Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue and relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone’s safety,”Khattar tweeted.