Gurugram: The Gurugram administration has withdrew permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites. As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was cancelled after an objection from local people and RWA.Also Read - Other Than Australia, These 5 Countries Recognise India’s Covid Vaccine Certificate

These eight sites include Bengali Basti in Sector 49, V Block of DLF Phase-3, Surat Nagar Phase-1, outskirts of Kherki Majra village, outskirts of Daulatabad village near Dwarka Expressway, near Ramgarh village in Sector 68, near DLF Square Tower and from Rampur village to Nakhrola Road. Also Read - Kerala's Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple to Reopen for Two-month-long Pilgrimage Season on Nov 15

“Consent from the administration is necessary for Namaz in any public and open place,” it stated. It further said that namaz can be offered at any mosque, Eidgah or at a private or designated place. “If local people have objections at other places also, permission will not be given to offer Namaz there too,” the administration told news agency ANI. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Practice These 6 Easy Self Love Steps This Festive Season

The district administration also informed that a committee has been constituted by Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, comprising of a subdivisional magistrate, an assistant commissioner of police and members of religious organisations and civil society groups to hold a discussion on the issue and identify places to offer namaz in future.

This committee will discuss the matter with communities to resolve the issue and ensure that local residents do not face any problem in the offering of namaz in that area.

The committee will also ensure that namaz is not offered on any road, crossing or public place. Moreover, it will take consent from locals at the time of designating a spot for offering prayers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aman Yadav had assured to resolve the issue.

(With ANI inputs)