New Delhi: Amid dip in the fresh coronavirus cases, Gurgaon district administration has brought down the number of containment zones in the city from 72 to 15. Earlier on Monday, Gurgaon had reported 57 fresh cases, following which the city’s tally rose to 9,771, , out of which 657 are active. The death toll, on the other hand, stood at 125. Also Read - SpiceJet Introduces in-Flight WiFi-enabled Entertainment System 'SpiceScreen'

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had urged the COVID-19 recovered people to motivate patients suffering from the disease to put up a tough fight against the pandemic. An SMS (short message service) are being sent to the people who have recovered from the infection, so that they can come forward for the plasma donation. So far 338 people have given their consent to donate, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister directed the officers that at least one COVID-19 testing lab should be opened in each district, where testing should be conducted through RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) method instead of antigen testing.

Khattar was apprised that under the inter-state transport services about 150 buses of Haryana Roadways are being run in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The buses are plying with a number of 30 passengers. The number of commuters has exceeded 1.50 lakh per day.