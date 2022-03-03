Gurugram: In a tragic road crash, four restaurant workers were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bikes while they were returning home from work on Thursday morning, police said. One of them, who delivered food for the restaurant, also worked for Swiggy, they said, adding that the driver of the car, who was allegedly drunk, has been nabbed and sent to judicial custody. The police had earlier reported that all four were Swiggy delivery agents, but their investigation later revealed that all four worked for Chacha Restaurant in DLF phase-1.Also Read - Explosives Found in Unoccupied House in Gurugram, Bomb Disposal Squad Called in

The deceased have been identified as Govind Pratap Kurmi (29), a native of Madhya Pradesh, Gopal (27) from Uttarakhand, and Jitender Mondal (35) and Rajnish Mondal (21), both natives of Sitamarhi district in Bihar. The owner of the restaurant, Manoj Kumar, said all of them were working at his joint since December last year. Kurmi was working as the restaurant's delivery boy and also engaged with Swiggy, Jitender was the head cook, Rajnish was dish cleaner and Gopal worked as a waiter, he said.

Accused arrested, sent to custody

The driver has been identified as Harsh Singh, a resident of sector 43. He was produced at a city court and sent to judicial custody. Singh works as a sales manager of a private company, the police said. The accused has been booked for culpable homicide and under sections of the Motor Vehicle Act at the DLF Phase-1 police station, officials said.

Speeding black Skoda Rapid car rammed two bikes from behind

Kumar in his complaint said that after closing the restaurant, the four workers got on their bikes and headed towards Chakkarpur where they lived in rented accommodations, police said. “I was behind them in my car. As they took the golf course road, a speeding black Skoda Rapid car came from Sikanderpur side and rammed the two bikes from behind, dragging Kurmi for some metres. “Kurmi died on the spot while Jitender and Rajnish died on way to the hospital. Later Gopal was also succumbed to injuries during treatment,” Kumar alleged in the complaint.

The families of deceased have been informed and their bodies have been handed over to them after postmortem, police said. “The Skoda car was driven by Singh. He was arrested and sent to jail. The accused was medically examined and found to be drunk. Further investigation is going on,” said Virender Vij, DCP (east).

(Based on PTI inputs)