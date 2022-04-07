Gurugram: Planning to buy a second hand car? Beware and read this first. The Crime Branch unit of Gurugram Police has arrested two men for duping buyers on the online market platform — OLX by selling cars using forged identity documents, reported news agency IANS. Officials said that the accused would finance cars with a minimum down payment and later tamper with the vehicles’ documents and change their registration numbers before selling them.Also Read - Thieves Break Open Private Bank ATM, Walk Away With Rs 13.28 Lakh in Gurugram

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep alias Anna and Vinit, both residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana, who were nabbed on Tuesday from Dev Nagar in Jhajjar following which they have been sent to police remand. The police have recovered six vehicles (Skoda Rapid, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid, Maruti Brezza, Swift and Celerio), which were sold fraudulently, along with Rs 35,000 from their possession. Also Read - Gurugram: 25-Year-Old Woman Jumps to Death From Rajiv Chowk Flyover

Complainant duped of Rs 7 lakh

The officials said they received a complaint filed by Vikas, a resident of Kherki Daula, who was duped by the criminals of Rs 7 lakh. The victim had transferred Rs 7 lakh to buy a Skoda Rapid after a final deal with the accused on April 2. Later, when the complainant went to the agency to get the vehicle serviced, he came to know that the number on the car was fake. Also Read - Traffic on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be Affected Tomorrow: Check Diverted Routes Here

On checking with the authorities, the chassis number and engine number in the RC were found to be the same, but the registration number of the vehicle was different. The car also had a loan from HDFC Bank, but no loan against the car was shown on the RC. Realising that he had been cheated, Vikas filed a complaint at the Kherki Daula police station.

“Kuldeep worked as a finance officer with a bank while Vinit ran a liquor shop. The duo used to buy new vehicles from the agency on finance, which was done by Kuldeep. After buying the vehicle, they used to change the number plate and prepare a fake RC on the same number and sell it via OLX or some other platform,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

(With IANS inputs)