Gurugram: A woman's naked body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram on Monday. The suitcase was found in the bushes on the roadside of near IFFCO Chowk on NH 48. The deceased woman, who appears to be about 25 years old, is yet to be identified.

The matter came to light when some passersby noticed a suitcase in an abandoned condition and informed police. Soon, Gurugram Police reached the spot only to find a woman's naked body stuffed inside the suitcase. Following this, police took possession of the body and launched an investigation.

According to DCP West, Deepak Saharan, it is suspected that the accused killed the woman at some other place, and later dumped her body in the bushes near IFFCO Chowk with an intention of destroying the evidence. "While the body has been sent for post-mortem, police teams have been formed to trace the accused," said DCP.

“CCTVs are being scrutinized to identify the accused and he will be arrested soon,” he added.