Gurugram, Haryana: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rainfall in the city, Gurugram deputy commissioner has issued an advisory asking private institutions/corporate offices to ask their employees to work from home to avoid any inconvenience. “We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home. Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you”, tweeted Gurugram Traffic Police. This comes after many commuters were stuck on roads as waterlogging led to traffic snarls across the city.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you

Traffic Alert

Traffic congestion has been reported near Mayfield garden due to water logging. Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic.

Worst-Affected Stretches

The worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover. “At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic”, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic).

Sewer overflowing at Signature tower area, request all commuters to Drive Safe & if possible use alternate routes.

Several trees were uprooted and residents also had a harrowing time due to the prolonged power cuts due to the torrential rains and thunderstorm since morning.