Gurugram: A massive fire burned down a liquor shop in Gurugram’s Golf Course Road area on Monday afternoon around 12 pm. A huge billow of smoke surrounded the area due to the fire at the L1 wine shop. Two fire tenders from Gurugram Sector 29 fire station rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.Also Read - Why Massive Fires Have Engulfed Landfills of India and the Challenge to Douse These Blaze | Explained

Also Read - Not Able to Breathe: Locals Complain Of Lack Of Visibility, Choking as Fire at Delhi's Bhalswa Landfill Site Continues

More details awaited Also Read - Tamil Nadu Man Sets Electric Scooter on Fire After It Breaks Down in Middle of The Road | See Pic