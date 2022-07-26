Gurgaon: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 53-year-old Taiwanese woman repeatedly after falsely promising to marry her, reported news agency PTI quoting Gurgaon police on Monday. An FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station of the district, cops said. The accused was produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody.Also Read - Drone Covers 20 km In Less Than 30 Minutes To Deliver Frozen Food In Gurugram

According to the police, the woman from Taiwan was staying in Gurgaon since 2017 and working with an NGO. The accused, identified as one Ravindra Vishwakarma, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was working at a private clinic. In her complaint, the woman said that she was staying in a paying guest accommodation and the accused also stayed nearby.

She said Vishwakarma met her for the first time in February and they began greeting each other daily. Then, one day he offered her a cup of coffee and they "got to know each other well". Later, he claimed he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. The woman said they developed a physical relationship in March but later he refused to marry her and blocked her mobile phone number.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 376 (2) (n) of IPC at Sector 53 police station and the accused was arrested, the police said. The minimum sentence for the offence is 10 years imprisonment. “The accused has been arrested and has confessed. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody,” said ASI Chander Kanta, the investigating officer.

(With PTI inputs)