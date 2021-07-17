Gurgaon: In a heartbreaking turn of events, three members of a Gurgaon-based family have died by suicide over the past 10 days, according to a TOI report. All three had reportedly consumed poison and left behind separate notes, saying they had run up “mounting debts” and requesting the authorities to waive their loans and cremate them. While 51-year-old tax consultant Hari Shetty was found dead at a city hotel on July 6, his wife Veena, 46, and their daughter Yashika , 24, allegedly consumed poison at their rented flat in a posh society of Sector 67, Gurgaon a week later.Also Read - Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway Sees Traffic Snarls as Capital Bans Entry of Vehicles Without RFID Tags

Veena Shetty was working in the sales department of a private company and their daughter Yashika Shetty was pursuing an MBA degree. Police are further investigating the motive behind the suicides. The family moved into the Gurgaon society in January 2021, an NDTV report said.

According to police, both Hari and his wife had lost their jobs during the lockdown last year. Over the past one year, the family had exhausted all their savings and was struggling to pay off their utility bills and bank EMIs. "Financial crisis was the main reason behind the tragic turn of events," Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken was quoted as saying.