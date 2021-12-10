New Delhi: With several Hindu outfits objecting to Friday prayers being offered in open spaces in Gurgaon, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the practice of offering ‘namaz’ in the open “will not be tolerated”. He also said the district administration’s prior decision to reserve some spots for holding prayers in open spaces has been withdrawn and the state government will now work out an amicable solution to the issue.Also Read - Police Stations In Gurugram To Get Cyber Help Desks

“The practice of offering namaz here (Gurgaon) in open spaces will not be tolerated…But we all will sit to find an amicable solution,” the chief minister told reporters in Gurgaon, responding to a question on the objections raised by several right-wing outfits to offering ‘namaz’ in open spaces in the NCR city. “Everyone should get the facility (to offer prayers), but nobody should infringe on others’ rights. It will not be allowed,” Khattar said. Also Read - Manohar Lal Khattar: Preparations For Khelo India Youth Games to be Over by December 31

On withdrawing the district administration’s decision to earmark some places for holding prayers in open spaces, he said, “We have told the police and the Deputy Commissioner that this issue has to be resolved . If somebody offers namaz, holds paaths at one’s place we have no objection to that. “Religious places are built for this very purpose that people go there and offer prayers. Such programmes should not be held in open spaces,” he said. “Confrontation should be avoided by offering namaz in open spaces. We will also not allow confrontation (to build between two sides),” he said. Also Read - Haryana Shuts Schools In 4 Districts, Bans Construction Activities To Tackle Air Pollution

How did the issue come to life?