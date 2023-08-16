Home

Narrowly Escape for 10 Passengers as Bus Catches Fire in Faridabad

All 10 passengers got down from the bus before the vehicle was gutted in flames, Sub Inspector Kulbeer Singh said.

Faridabad: A Gurugaman city bus caught fire near Sainik Colony in Faridabad on Wednesday afternoon. Ten passengers on board had a narrow escape. The team of fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire within half an hour.

According to the police, the CNG bus, operated by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, was on its way to Faridabad bus stand when the incident happened. When the bus reached near gate number 1 of Sainik colony, it suddenly caught fire.

A taxi driver, Rashid, who was behind the bus raised an alarm, the bus driver stopped the vehicle and the passengers immediately got down, Singh said.

