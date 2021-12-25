Gurgaon: A video that has gone viral on Internet, showed a group of men claiming to be right-wing activists allegedly barge into the premises of a church in Pataudi on the eve of Christmas and disrupt the prayers, reported news agency PTI. Police, however, said they have not received any complaint in this regard.Also Read - Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral Closed on Christmas Due to COVID, People Light Candles at Back

According to the video, some men entered the church premises on Thursday evening and raised slogans like, ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. They could also be seen allegedly pushing the choir members down the stage and snatching the mike. The incident comes at a time when offering namaz in certain open spaces in Gurugram has kicked up a controversy. Also Read - New Metro Project Between West Delhi's Dwarka Sector-21 to Gurugram's Rezang La Chowk Soon

“It was scary as we had women and children around in the church. The nuisance is increasing with each passing day. It’s an infringement of our right to pray and religion,” A local pastor was quoted as teeling PTI. Pataudi station house officer Amit Kumar said the police did not receive any complaint so far. The local administration is yet to respond on the incident. Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 25, Saturday: Hard Work Will Pay off For Aries, Love Life of Scorpio Will Remain on Track

(Based on PTI inputs)