Gurugram: A gang of thieves broke open an ATM belonging to a private bank located in Sector 75A of Gurugram using a gas cutter, and made away with around Rs 13.28 lakh in cash, reported news agency IANS quoting the police. “The accused after breaking the ATM, sprayed black paint on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the unmanned kiosk,” the police said on Saturday.Also Read - Gurugram: 25-Year-Old Woman Jumps to Death From Rajiv Chowk Flyover

According to the police, the ATM kiosk was reportedly cut open from a side using the help of a cutter and the culprits decamped with Rs 13,28,000. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against unidentified miscreants at the Kherki Daula police station based on a complaint by a payment service company on Friday. Also Read - Noida Man Arrested For Selling Same Flat to Different Buyers in Rs 1,000 Crore Fraud

The incident has once again brought the security of ATMs under the scanner. “The probe is underway. We are obtaining CCTV footages of the area to ascertain the identity of the criminals. The accused will be nabbed soon,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of the Gurugram police. Also Read - Woman Journalist Found Dead at Bengaluru Flat, Relatives Allege Murder

(With IANS inputs)