Gurugram: Around 100 residents of a gated housing complex in DLF-5 Gurugram have fallen ill over past two days, allegedly due to contaminated drinking water, prompting panic and fear among them. The residents complained of vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and dehydration and said several children are among the affected.

The district health department examined 200 people and treated 96 people for nausea and vomiting at DLF Westend Heights condominium in Sector 53 here, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Friday. A two-year-old child has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition, he said.

"We conducted a home to home survey at the residential complex. We also took samples of water and the report will be out in 72 hours. We have given medicines to 96 people for nausea and vomiting, while a two-year-old child is hospitalised," CMO Virender Yadav told PTI. Meanwhile, the residential society has barred all residents from using regular water for drinking and also closed the swimming pool.

What residents said?

“A majority of people residing in the society started falling ill Thursday night. People were vomiting and had diarrhea and stomach ache. They rushed to doctors and by Friday morning, every house had at least one ill person,” Ritu Bhariok, a resident of the condominium, said. “We have stopped using regular water and got mineral water cans as of now. While many were checked by the health department team, others rushed to private hospitals,” she said.

Anita Capoor, another resident said they initially blamed their ill health to the weather or something they ate. “We didn’t realise that it was due to the water until Thursday afternoon, when everybody started posting on social media about falling ill in all five towers of the condo. My husband and daughter have fallen sick too. While action has been taken by the RWA after it came to their notice, we now have to find out the reason,” she was quoted as saying by TOI.

What society officials said?

The society’s RWA president Rajiv Sant refused to comment on the matter, saying he was out of town. Priti Anand, secretary of Westend Heights RWA, told TOI: “My domestic staffer and I have been suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting for the past two days. We conduct regular testing of water and cleaning of storage tanks, so there is no internal problem. After it came to our notice, we are taking all possible measures like cleaning all tanks, issuing an advisory to residents and helping them out with anything they need. But if so many people have fallen sick, it is the responsibility of the civic authorities to check the water supply.”

What GMDA said?

Meanwhile, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which supplies water to the area, maintained everything is fine from their side. “We have strict protocols in place and water is tested regularly at the water treatment plant. There is a possibility of mismanagement in the internal water distribution system and storage, as the same water is being supplied to other parts of the city,” a senior GMDA official said.