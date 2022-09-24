Gurugram: Amid continued rains in Delhi-NCR, several videos and photos of people wading though heavily waterlogged roads are coming to light, showcasing the plight of citizens. In one such video tweeted by news agency ANI, a man can be seen swimming across a heavily waterlogged road in Gurugram’s Subhash Chowk. The man can be seen taking a dip and swimming on the waterlogged road that has caused buses to get stuck and making it impossible for commuters to cross the Subhash Chowk Stretch.Also Read - Gurugram Rains: Rajiv Chowk Underpass Heavily Flooded Incessant Rainfall | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

In yet another video that has gone viral now, a man dressed up in formal attire can be seen sitting on the roof of a car that is partially submerged in water. There are some people around but nobody knows what to do in such a situation. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains: Waterlogging Reported at Several Places, Rains to Continue Till Sept 25 | Highlights

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Gurugram Traffic Police Issue Advisory to Commuters

Waterlogging on multiple stretches caused by intermittent rain for the third consecutive day led Gurugram Traffic Police to issue an advisory on Saturday about diversion and congestion. Traffic police personnel and teams of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority were pressed into action to manage the traffic and drain the water. Also Read - Minor Girl Alleges 'Raped by 10-15 Men Every Day at Spa in Gurugram Mall'; 4 Booked

“Commuters on NH8 from Delhi/Gurugram to Manesar, Rewari and Jaipur side are requested to follow alternate routes like Golf course extension, Vatika Chowk and SPR,” Gurugram Traffic Police said in its advisory on Twitter.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported on Basai road. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/AynEr5l030 — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) September 24, 2022

“Similarly inner city commuters may follow Rajiv Chowk to Vatika Chowk and SPR route. This way will be free from water logging and they will be able to avoid slowdown of Traffic at Narsingpur water overflow/logging on Highway and service lanes. Traffic police will be there to facilitate your easy flow.”

Several vehicles were seen submerged at various places as the rain started on Saturday morning. More than 50 areas, including Sector 15 Part 2, New Colony, Sector 7, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension, Service Lane of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to Kherki Daula, Sector 10, Village Khandsa and Manesar, have been affected by the waterlogging.

(With inputs from agencies)