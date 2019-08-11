New Delhi: A station house officer from a Gurgaon police station has been arrested after a woman filed raped charges against him, and said that he also filmed the act which was used to blackmail her with.

The accused, who was set to retire next year, was arrested on Saturday after a complaint was lodged on Friday.

According to the woman, she had approached the police months ago to seek intervention into her troubled marital life. She said that she met the accused outside the all-woman police station (west) in Gurgaon.

“He asked me where I was from”, the woman alleged and said they struck a conversation thereon and exchanged numbers after he assured her of help.

In her complaint, she mentioned how the police officer would frequently call her and also got her a job at a restaurant.

But on July 10 as she was waiting for a bus to go to Gurgaon, he came by in his Swift car and offered to drop her.

“After passing the Pindara bypass, the police officer covered the windows with dark sun guards. He also covered the front and rear windscreens and raped in the car at an isolated spot,” a report in Times of India quoted the woman.

The woman added that he called her the next day to his quarters and raped her again, this time recording the act on tape. She said the cop made her drink something laced with sedatives before sexually exploiting her.

The accused is currently in remand for three days. A complaint has been filed under Sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) and 376(2)(f) (rape a guardian, relative or a person of trust) of the IPC along with Section 67A (publishing or transmitting material containing sexually explicit act) of the IT Act.