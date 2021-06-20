Gurugram: A woman allegedly stabbed her 39-year-old engineer husband to death with a kitchen knife at their Gurugram home, reports NDTV quoting the police. The couple’s two children were present in the house at the time of the incident and are under emotional stress, the police said. A fight between the two, said the police, was the reason behind Sachin’s death on Friday. The victim was stabbed in the chest, the police said. Also Read - Delhi Gym Trainer Held For Sending Obscene Texts, Videos to Over 100 Women on Facebook Messenger

“The incident was reported from Jyoti Park colony. A a domestic quarrel between a couple escalated; the wife stabbed the man with a knife that resulted in his death. We have filed a case under relevant sections of the IPC. The investigation is underway,” said Preetpal Singh, SP, Crime, Gurugram Police. Also Read - West Bengal Shocker: Youth Arrested Months After Allegedly Killing Parents, Grandmother, Sister

An FIR has been registered after Sachin’s brother, Neeraj, filed a complaint against his sister-in-law, Gunjan. Sachin’s sisters -Reshma and Shilpi – have appealed for justice and pressed for immediate arrest of Gunjan. “We demand that the woman be arrested and punished for what she did. We demand justice,” said Reshma, Sachin’s sister. Also Read - Israel Embassy Blast Case: NIA Releases Video Seeking 2 Suspects, Announces Reward of Rs 10 Lakh Each

Sachin, police said, tried snatching the knife from his wife and it is then that he got injured. He was then taken to a hospital by his brother but died due to excessive bleeding, the NDTV report said.

“Sachin was a mild-mannered man. He used to come on Friday evening and would leave by Sunday. During that time, there were fights. We never heard Sachin’s voice, but Gunjan could be heard shouting. We would go to see what’s happening and invariably find the couple arguing in the room,” said Saroj Bhardwaj, a neighbour.