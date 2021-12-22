Gurugram: In a Twitter thread that is going viral now, a woman from Haryana’s Gurugram has narrated her horrific ordeal of jumping out of an autorickshaw after the driver deliberately took a wrong turn towards an unknown route. The woman named Nishtha Paliwal who describes herself as a communications specialist in her Twitter bio, has alleged in her post that she was “almost abducted/kidnapped” by the auto driver.Also Read - Gurugram Adds 9 Containment Zones Amid Rising Covid Cases. Full List

The incident reportedly happened on December 19 at Gurgaon Sector 22 around 12:30 pm, which is just seven minutes away from her home, tweeted Nishtha. She alleged that the autorickshaw driver did not respond when she objected to him taking a wrong turn. In a series of tweets, Nishtha on Monday wrote, "Yesterday was one of the scariest days of my life as I think I was almost abducted/ kidnapped. I don't know what it was, it's still giving me chills. Arnd 12:30 pm, I took an auto from the auto stand of a busy market Sec 22 (Gurgaon) for my home which is like 7 mins away."

Yesterday was one of the scariest days of my life as I think I was almost abducted/ kidnapped. I don’t know what it was, it’s still giving me chills. Arnd 12:30 pm, I took an auto from the auto stand of a busy market Sec 22 (#Gurgaon) for my home which is like 7 mins away (1/8) — Nishtha (@nishtha_paliwal) December 20, 2021

“I told auto driver that I will do Paytm as I don’t have cash and looking at his setup which looked like he drives for Uber, I thought he will be pretty much okay with that. He agreed and I sat in the auto. He was listening to devotional music at a reasonable volume,” she said.

“We arrived at a T point from where one has to take right for the sector I live in. But he took left. I asked him are you taking left. He didn’t listen, instead he started shouting God’s name (I don’t want to specify the religion here as this is not related to any religion),” Nishtha tweeted.

“I shouted literally – ‘bhaiya, mera sector right me tha aap left me kyu leke ja rahe ho.’ He didn’t respond and kept taking God’s name at reasonably high pitch. I hit him 8-10 times on his left shoulder but nothing. The only thought that came to my mind – jump out,” she said. “Speed was 35-40 and before he speeds up, jumping out was the only option. I thought broken bones are better than getting lost. And I jumped out of the moving auto! I don’t know how I got that courage,” she tweeted.

In yet another tweet, Nishtha further added that she could not note down the registration number of vehicle. “I am now regretting a lot that why I didn’t note down his auto number when I jumped out. But frankly, when such incident happens, I think you are in a different zone altogether,” she tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Nishtha posted another tweet stating that a police officer from Gurgaon’s Palam Vihar, has said they will trace the autorickshaw driver. She wrote, “Visited Palam Vihar police station. SHO Shri Jitender Yadav himself assured that we will trace the person. Really good response from his team. Hoping we come to the conclusion soon.”