Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is currently serving a 20-year-sentence in Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, is being ‘mentally harassed’ and tortured by other jail inmates, alleges a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The petition has been filed by Dr Mohit Gupta, who describes himself as an ‘obedient follower’ of the Dera Sacha Sauda and Ram Rahim since birth. In his petition, Dr Gupta has alleged that Ram Rahim has been physically tortured by other inmates and there have been 3 attempts to attack him. Thereby, the petition demands to provide him with more security.

He has also alleged that the jail administration is denying the rights of a jail inmate to Gurmeet Ram Rahim and not allowing him to meet anybody. Further, the doctor has made a case of how the jail is a threat to Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s life as it houses dangerous criminals. He cites that nearly a dozen cases of recovery of mobile phones and gang wars have been reported from this jail in the past.

Referring to an incident on June 22, he submitted that an undertrial and Dera follower was murdered in Nabha jail.

Appearing before the bench, petitioner Dr Mohit Gupta’s counsel Ajay Prakash Singh made a mention regarding the filing of the petition with a request for early hearing. However, The Punjab and Haryana High Court is yet to take it up.

Earlier, in August 2019, jail authorities in Rohtak had refused to grant him three-week parole to meet his ailing mother. The Dera Chief is currently lodged at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak, 250 kms from state capital Chandigarh. He was awarded 20 -year jail imprisonment in August 2017 for raping two of his disciples.