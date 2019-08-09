New Delhi: Jail authorities in Rohtak on Friday refused to grant Gurmeet Singh, controversial Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief, a three-week parole to meet his ailing mother. The Dera Chief is currently lodged at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak, 250 kms from state capital Chandigarh. He was awarded 20 -year jail imprisonment in August 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

On August 5, the Dera chief’s wife Harjit Kaur had filed a plea in the high court, which read,”Gurmeet Singh’s mother Naseeb Kaur, 85, was suffering from a heart disease and she was not taking the treatment in the absence of her son.”

“My mother-in-law wants her son to remain present during her treatment,” the plea added.

Reports claimed that the decision to not grant the parole was taken by jail superintendent Sunil Sangwan after Justice Kuldip Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the state to take a decision on the representation of Ram Rahim Singh’s wife Harjit Kaur.

Officials say his parole was rejected on two counts. First, the parole could create law and order problems in the state at the time of his release and surrender later. Second, a report by a panel of doctors, who examined his mother, said she is suffering from a heart disease, but is not in critical condition.

Earlier in June, the Dera chief had withdrawn his parole plea at the last minute after the state BJP government was cornered by opposition parties for favouring the self-styled godman, who sought a parole of 42 days for tending the sprawling fields in his sect’s headquarters in Sirsa town.

In May, the court had rejected Ram Rahim’s parole plea for attending the wedding ceremony of his foster daughters.

