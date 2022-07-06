New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday (July 7). Bhagwant Mann will get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh. CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost six years back. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal is likely to attend Bhagwant Mann’s wedding ceremony.Also Read - Wedding Bells For Punjab CM! Bhagwant Mann to Tie Knot With Dr Gurpreet Kaur Tomorrow

Bhagwant Mann to marry for second time

Bhagwant Mann’s marriage ceremony with Dr Gurpreet Kaur will be close family affair. As soon as Bhagwant Mann announced his marriage with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, #CMMannKiShadiBhagwant Mann started trending on social media. Bhagwant Mann was earlier married to Inderpreet Kaur. They divorced almost six years ago. Bhagwant Mann has two children, who lives in US, with his first wife. Inderpreet Kaur, the first wife of Bhagwant Mann, was present with him during campaigning for 2014 Lok Sabha Election.

Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur

So far, media reports have suggested that Bhagwant Mann’s mother and sister have arranged the marriage of Punjab chief minister with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Mann’s sister and mother both wished the Punjab chief minister to tie the knot again and both of them chose the bride.