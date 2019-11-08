New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the Odd-Even scheme won’t apply on November 11 and 12, in the light of celebrations of 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikh, Guru Nanak Dev.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “The decision has been taken so that there is no disturbance in celebrations of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.”

The odd-even scheme came into force in the national capital on November 4 and will continue till November 15. As per the scheme, vehicles (apart from the exempted vehicles) will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers. The rule is applicable from 8 AM to 8 PM.

Women drivers alone or with child up to 12 years of age will be exempted from the rationing scheme. Besides, two-wheelers, private vehicles with school children in uniform (only during school timings), Vehicles with person/s with physical disabilities, electric vehicles will also be spared.

Delhi CM Kejriwal announced the odd-even scheme as part of the seven-point ‘Parali Pradushan’ (pollution caused by crop stubble burning) action plan that also includes mass distribution of anti-pollution masks, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in Delhi.