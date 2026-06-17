Guru Nanak Dev University empowers Agniveers, provides diploma degrees in THESE courses

Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar has signed a memorandum with the Sikh Regiment to provide education to Agniveers. The initiative is aimed at enhancing academic qualifications, professional skills and future career prospects of Agniveers.

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Indian Army

In a landmark initiative towards empowering Agniveers through education, the Sikh Regiment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar on Tuesday (June 16).

The partnership will provide Agniveers of the Sikh Regiment an opportunity to pursue higher education while serving the nation including a diploma programme within six months and complete degree programmes in Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) and Bachelors of Commerce (B.Com) within three years. The initiative is aimed at enhancing academic qualifications, professional skills and future career prospects of Agniveers.

This collaboration reflects the Sikh Regiment’s steadfast commitment towards the holistic development of its soldiers and aligns with the Government of India’s vision of creating a skilled, educated and future-ready youth force. Upholding its proud ethos of “Service Before Self”, the Sikh Regiment continues to invest in the growth and welfare of its Agniveers both during and beyond their military service.

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang interacts with 105 newly recruited Agniveers

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang interacted with the newly recruited 105 Agniveers from the state and urged them to serve the nation with pride, commitment, and honour over the next four years. Tamang expressed delight at Sikkim achieving its highest-ever recruitment under the Agnipath scheme, with 105 young men joining as Agniveers.

“Earlier today, I had the opportunity to meet the newly recruited Agniveers from Sikkim at Samman Bhawan,” he said in a social media post. These recruits will serve the nation with pride, commitment, and honour over the next four years, the chief minister said.

Tamang wished them all for their journey ahead and encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of discipline, dedication, and service. As Agniveers, they carry the spirit, aspirations, and values of Sikkim while contributing to the strength and progress of our nation, Tamang said, and expressed confidence that their exemplary service will bring pride and distinction to both Sikkim and the country.