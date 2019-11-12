New Delhi: Days after the historic Kartarpur Corridor was opened to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan to pay obeisance at the holy shrine, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk to Pakistan to open more such historic Gurudwaras for Indian Sikhs.

He said this while addressing a gathering at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

“I thank PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan for helping realise Sikh community’s dream of visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara. I hope this would be followed by more such gurdwaras like Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib in Pakistan being opened to Indian devotees,” Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh at Sultanpur Lodhi: I thank PM Modi&Pak PM Imran Khan for helping realise Sikh community’s dream of visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara. I hope this would be followed by more such gurdwaras like Panja Sahib&Nankana Sahib in Pak being opened to Indian devotees. pic.twitter.com/ZCnzUXa0E1 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

The celebrations at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab were joined by President Ram Nath Kovind. Punjab Governor VPS Badnore and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were among the other luminaries present at the event.

He also announced that the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations, which commenced last year, would continue till November 2020.

Amarinder Singh also announced his government’s decision to honour Punjab police personnel with ‘Prakash Purb Tagma’ (Medal) for their service to the state.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind visited Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Seen wearing a turban at the historic gurdwara, the president also paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

Saying that Guru Nanak Dev lives in ‘our hearts,’ the President called upon all to follow the path shown by the Sikhism founder and work towards eliminating social disparities. “It is the responsibility of all of us to follow his ideals and work towards eliminating social disparities,” Kovind addressed the gathering.

Also known as Guru Parv, the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. The day is also marked as Kartik Poornima.