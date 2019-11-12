New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind on Tuesday visited Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Seen wearing a turban at the historic gurdwara, the president also paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

Upon his arrival, the President was received by Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his wife Preneet Kaur. Later, the President drove straight to historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib for the celebrations.

Sultanpur Lodhi: President Ram Nath Kovind his wife Savita Kovind visit Gurdwara Ber Sahib on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. #Punjab #GuruNanak550 pic.twitter.com/gXiPKVEsEA — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

He then went to the stage set up by the Punjab government for the celebrations, where he was honoured with a memento and a ceremonial sword.

Saying that Guru Nanak Dev lives in ‘our hearts,’ the President called upon all to follow the path shown by the Sikhism founder and work towards eliminating social disparities. “It is the responsibility of all of us to follow his ideals and work towards eliminating social disparities,” Kovind addressed the gathering.

Saying that Guru Nanak made efforts to build a society where everyone was equal, the president said Guru Nanak through his teachings enlightened the Indian society

“Guru Nanak Dev ji’s life and teachings give a message of affection, compassion, and brotherhood for the entire humanity,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the President greeted the nation on the occasion with a tweet, saying, “On the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad.”

In another tweet, he also stated that the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspires us to build a society based on his teachings of “equality, compassion and social amity.”

Also known as Guru Parv, the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. The day is also marked as Kartik Poornima.