Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: To mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour across the country. Also known as Guru Purab or Prakash Utsav, it is one of the most important festivals of the Sikh community. This year marks the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations. It generally falls 15 days after Diwali, on the Full Moon day of Kartik. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. Two days before Guru Purab, the Kartarpur Sahib between India and Pakistan was reopened. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the corridor was shut in March 2020.Also Read - Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Watch Morning Prayers LIVE From Har Mandir Sahib (Golden Temple)

Let’s take a look at how people are celebrating Gurupurab:-

06:20 AM: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur, on Kartik Purnima.

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur, on #KartikPurnima pic.twitter.com/lprxVUXVwl — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

06:00 AM: President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the occasion. “On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my warm greetings to all Indians, especially the Sikh community, settled in India and abroad,” he said.

“The implicit message of love, compassion and sacrifice in the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev promotes spiritual progress of humankind. His thoughts encourage us to emulate the ideals of peace and brotherhood in our lives. Guru Nanak Dev, while leading the life of a simple householder, emphasised upon service as a means to attain ‘Ek Omkar Satnam, Karta Purakh’,” the communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said quoting Kovind.