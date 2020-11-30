Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet.” On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind had also greeted citizens on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, saying he showed people the path of unity, harmony and service. Also Read - Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Devotees Offer Prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar | IN PICS

The life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev are inspiration for all human beings, he said. “He showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty and self-respect,” Kovind said.

Greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this sacred occasion, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 30, 2020

Guru Nanak Dev gave the basic mantra of Ek Onkar’ to his followers and insisted on treating all human beings equally, without discriminating on the basis of caste, creed and gender, the president said. His message of ‘Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Vand Chhako’ contains the essence of all his teachings, he said.

“On the sacred occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings,” Kovind said.

In a message, the president has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the citizens living in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of the Sikh community”, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The founder of Sikhism, #GuruNanakDevJi has remained an icon of truth, compassion & righteousness through his noble life.#gurupurab — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 30, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, saying the teachings of the Sikh guru have universal appeal and will forever inspire people to follow the path of compassion and humility.

Guru Nanak Dev has remained an icon of truth, compassion and righteousness through his noble life, he said. “He has a unique place among the spiritual leaders, preceptors, reformers and saints of India. His teachings have universal appeal and would forever inspire us to follow the path of compassion and humility and to show respect for all humankind, irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” Naidu said in his message.