Haridwar: Only symbolic 'snan' has been allowed by the Haridwar district administration on the occasion of Guru Purnima this year in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' will be able to participate in the snan, Haridwar district administration said. Also, devotees carrying a negative RT-PCR report carried out in the last 72 hours will only be allowed to take part, but they won't be allowed in the 'snan', the district officials added.

"In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and a possible third wave, only a symbolic 'snan' will be held in Haridwar on July 24 on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Only 'Shri Ganga Sabha' and 'Teerth Purohit' to participate in the snan," the Haridwar district administration said on Saturday, according to ANI.

Har Ki Pauri Ghat to be sealed for Kanwariyas from July 24-August 6

Further, in view of the cancelled Kanwar Yatra due to COVID-19, the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar will be sealed for Kanwariyas by putting barricades from July 24 to August 6. The decision was taken during the Inter-State Border Meeting held in Haridwar wherein officers of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana were present.

Haridwar SSP Senthil A Krishnaraj S said that there will be no restriction for local and other travellers coming from outside while adding that only those passengers with negative RTPCR within 72 hours will be allowed. “It has been decided in the meeting that despite warnings, strict action will be taken on the boundaries of the district for Kanwariyas going to Haridwar, in this sequence, from July 24 to August 6, Har ki Pauri will be completely sealed for Kanwariyas,” said Haridwar SSP. He further said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the guidelines under the Disaster Management Act.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttarakhand Government on July 17 cancelled Kanwar Yatra for this year.

