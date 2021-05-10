New Delhi: The Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in central Delhi is set to start operations from today with 300 beds. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said 100 more beds will become available on Tuesday (May 14). Also Read - New 50-Bed COVID Care Facility to Open in Noida From Today. Check Helpline Numbers

While no direct helpline numbers were found for admission in Sri Guru Tegh Bahadar COVID-19 Medical Isolation & Treatment Centre, people can try the Gurudwara's number. Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib is located on Pandit Pant Marg, near Parliament House in Delhi. Here's the contact number: 011-23712581.

"The COVID care centre is being managed by 50 doctors from the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. They will be supported by a team of 150 nurses and ward boys," he said.

Delhi: Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID19 Medical Isolation and Treatment Centre set up at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib “This facility has been attached to LNJP Hospital. There is a ray of hope as no. of cases is going down in Delhi but we need to stay alert,” says Delhi Health Minister pic.twitter.com/x0RTPUZyiz — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

All beds have oxygen supply. The facility has a backup of 150 D-type cylinders. It has all essential drugs, including Remdesivir and Fabiflu, used in the treatment of COVID-19, Sirsa said.

“Patients who need up to 20 litres per minute of oxygen can be treated here,” Sirsa said. He added that treatment, ambulance service and food will be completely free for patients.

Sirsa also said that Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore for the centre. He said, “I thank Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution of Rs 2 crores to the facility. He also said Sikhs are legendary.”

Delhi: Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID care centre to begin operation with 300 beds today. “I thank Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution of Rs 2 crores to the facility. He also said ‘Sikhs are Legendary’,” said President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee Visuals from yesterday pic.twitter.com/ulRWfeCiP9 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

(With PTI inputs)