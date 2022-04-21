Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 400th Birth Anniversary: The nation is celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of 10 Sikh Gurus, on Thursday (April 21). To mark this auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at an event in the Red Fort and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp. The two-day event, which began on Wednesday, is being organised by the central government in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.Also Read - Australian PM Scott Morrison Cooks ‘Dear Friend’ Modi’s Favourite Khichdi; Here's Why

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid glowing tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur and said that he sacrificed his life to protect the Hindu dharma. Shah said Modi was the luckiest prime minister as he was fortunate to have organized the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur and 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

The Union home minister, who began and ended his address with "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh", also said that organising the event at the Red Fort was a fitting tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur as his death warrant was issued from here by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and he was killed near its premises where a gurudwara stands now.

During the program, ragis and children from different parts of the country will participate in ‘Shabad Kirtan’. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of the Sikh guru. The traditional martial art of Sikhs, ‘Gatka’, will also be organised.

The programme is focussed on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history, it noted, adding that he was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. His death anniversary is commemorated as ‘Shaheedi Divas’ every year on November 24.

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, built at the spot where he was beheaded, and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, the site of his cremation, in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice. His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation, it said.

The fort was chosen as the venue for the event as it was from here that Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1675, according to Ministry of Culture officials. The Thursday event will have performances by 400 Sikh musicians and there will also be a langar.