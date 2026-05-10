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"Main aapka hi hoon," says PM Modi as he participates in Art of Livings 45th anniversary celebrations, pays tribute to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

“Main aapka hi hoon,” says PM Modi as he participates in Art of Living’s 45th anniversary celebrations, pays tribute to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

In a light-hearted moment shared with Gurudev, PM Narendra Modi remarked warmly, "Main aapka hii hoon aur jahan hoon woh bhi aapki wajah se hii hoon, (I am yours and I am where I am because of you)" drawing a cheer from the audience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (PM Modi Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the 45th celebration of The Art of Living Foundation and its founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s, 70th birthday in Bengaluru. The prime minister also inaugurated the Dhyan Mandir, a unique high-vibration meditation space representing one of the world’s largest meditation communities.

Referring to the newly inaugurated meditation space, Dhyan Mandir, PM Narendra Modi said, “I am confident that the Dhyan Mandir that has been inaugurated today will become a center of peace and solace for thousands of people in the coming generations.”

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In his keynote address, Prime Minister Modi paid rich tribute to Gurudev, describing him as “a living embodiment of India’s timeless tradition of giving, giving knowledge, giving peace, giving hope.” The Prime Minister recalled that whenever he had visited the International Center earlier, he had experienced “the same energy of seva that the Rishis once carried into the world.”

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“I am where I am because of you,” says Prime Minister Modi

In a light-hearted moment shared with Gurudev, PM Narendra Modi remarked warmly, “Main aapka hii hoon aur jahan hoon woh bhi aapki wajah se hii hoon, (I am yours and I am where I am because of you)” drawing a cheer from the audience.

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Speaking about the role of spirituality and mental well-being in nation-building, the Prime Minister said, “A developed India will be built by youth who are mentally calm, socially responsible and sensitive towards society. Spiritual well-being, mental health, yoga and meditation have a very important role in this journey. Organizations like Art of Living strengthen the feeling of connection, belonging and collective responsibility among people. They also give people the opportunity to know and understand their culture.”

Speaking about the importance of people’s participation in nation-building, he said, “I am confident that the society is more powerful than politics and governments. And any government can be successful only when the society is actively participating in the creation of the nation.” Appreciating the organisation’s contribution, he said, “It is a great pleasure to see that the Art of Living organization always supports the power of the society.”

Highlighting India’s rapid growth and the role of youth, Narendra Modi remarked, “Our digital revolution has made India a global leader in digital payment. India has become the third largest ecosystem in the world in terms of start-ups. Our youth are now sending their satellites into space. The biggest reason for such achievements in the country is our youth and the Art of Living.

You Have Taken India to New Level, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to PM Modi

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke warmly about the transformation India has witnessed in recent years and the spirit of confidence that has emerged across the nation. “You have taken steps towards bringing peace in the country and abroad. Today, Mother India and the people of India walk with pride because you have taken India to a new level,” Gurudev said.

Referring to national transformation and public participation, Gurudev added, “As soon as you came, you proclaimed ‘Clean India’. Today, the country feels cleaner, more beautiful, more secure, and filled with a renewed sense of confidence.”

Speaking about India’s growing global standing, Gurudev remarked, “Earlier, people abroad would say India could never rise like this. You proved them all wrong.” “In less than ten years, you transformed India from a country that asked, into a country that gives,” Gurudev added.

Recalling the early days of The Art of Living, Gurudev shared how the organisation’s very foundation reflected a coming together of diverse worldviews. Among the first trustees of The Art of Living were former Chief Justice of India Justice P. N. Bhagwati and Justice V. R. Krishna Iyer. While one was deeply spiritual and the other known to be a committed rationalist, both were drawn to Gurudev’s vision and agreed to serve as founding trustees.

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