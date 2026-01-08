Home

The Somnath Rediscovery: How the broken fragments of the Shivalingam reached Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar | Explained

New Delhi: The Somnath Temple, one of the 12 holiest Jyotirlingas in the country, was attacked over eighteen times, bearing witness to the brutal invasions by invaders in the past. These brutes may have ransacked our lands but never succeeded to conquer India’s civilisation. Today, after a 1000-long years, another remarkable rediscovery has shown why India’s history and civilization is truly Sanatan, truly eternal- the rediscovery of the fragments of Somnath Shivalingam.

The original Shivalingam of Somnath was shattered during Mahmud of Ghazni’s brutal attack in 1025 AD. The fragments were well preserved in secrecy for a thousand years by the devout Agnihotri Brahmins. These divine fragments are set to be restored to their rightful place, reinstating its original glory and the pride of millions.

The devout Agnihotri Brahmins have ordained Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to lead this pivotal moment in history of returning the Lingam to its full glory in Somnath.

How the Agnihotri Brahmins preserved the fragments for centuries

The Somnath Temple has always stood as a perfect example of resilience of faith in the face of destruction. The temple, which was repeatedly attacked and rebuilt in the past, witnessed the most devastating blow in 1025 AD, when Mahmud of Ghazni destroyed the temple and its revered lingam, which is said to have floated about 3 ft above the ground. The Shivalinga was worshipped and adored by millions of devotees who chanted and prayed to Lord Shiva.

The devout Agnihotri Brahmins rescued fragments of the shattered lingam and carried them with them, where they remained hidden for centuries. These relics passed through the hands of great sages, including Swami Pranavananda and Swami Sivananda, before being safeguarded by the family of Sitaram Shastri, their most recent custodian.

Who is Sitaram Shastry?

Sitaram Shastry, a priest from the lineage of saints who has been preserving the pieces of the sacred Somnath Shivling, met spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar to get the Lingam consecrated at the Somnath Temple. Sitaram Shastry spent over two decades safeguarding this sacred Lingam and recalled the legacy that led to this moment.

“Eventually, it reached Pranavendra Saraswati Ji. He took it to Kanchi Shankaracharya Swami Chandrasekharendra Saraswati Ji and asked for blessings to consecrate it in Gujarat. Swami gave his blessing and said, ‘It will take 100 years before the idol can be consecrated; take it now and keep it safely.'”

Sitaram Shastry continues, “I recently took the Lingams to Kanchi Shankaracharya and asked him how to take this forward. He said, “it has been nearly 100 years, and now the time for its consecration has arrived. But before something could be done he passed on.” Shastry then brought the idol to Vijayendra Saraswati Ji. “He instructed me, ‘There is a Mahatma in Bengaluru. You should yourself take them to Him (referring to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) and tell him the story of these relics. He will help you with its consecration.'”

Mystery of Somnath Jyotirlingam and The 2007 Report

A 2007 geological study done on these fragments reveals some interesting facts. Unlike usual magnets, the pieces of the stone had a strong magnetic field at the center. It is important to note that these stones had very low iron content, unlike usual magnets. The geologists found no data on this type of stone in the existing databases. Many ancient texts and some research papers indicate these may not be from the earth at all.

The powerful energy sustained in the Lingams remains undeniable. “When you hold it in your hands, you see it exudes a magnetic quality,” Gurudev remarked while revealing the sacred pieces.

Fragments of Somnath Linga to travel across India:

Before being consecrated at Somnath with full honor and glory, under the guidance and vision of Gurudev, the fragments of the sacred Lingam will first travel across Bharat, allowing devotees from all corners of the country to have darshan. They will be taken to all twelve jyotirlingas, as well as major pilgrimage sites, in a journey that reconnects the nation with its deep spiritual roots.

Gurudev also spoke about his consultations with several saints and Hindu leaders at the Kumbh Mela, including the Kanchi Shankaracharya, who recognized the significance of making this sacred moment accessible to all. The journey of these fragments is an opportunity for millions to witness and reconnect with a part of their history, they believed was lost in time.

