New Delhi: A 25-year-old taekwondo player was shot dead on Tuesday morning in Bilaspur area of Gurugram by her coach for reportedly rejecting his marriage proposal, stated news agency ANI.

It must be noted that the victim identified as Sarita had earlier filed a complaint against her coach Sombir. Assistant Commissioner of Police of crime department Preet Pal told news agency ANI, “Deceased had, earlier, filed a complaint against accused. We’re investigating the matter.”