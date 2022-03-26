Gurugram: A 25-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the Rajiv Chowk flyover in Gurugram, Haryana in broad daylight on Saturday, reported news agency IANS. The deceased has been identified as Sapna, a resident of Hans Enclave area of Gurugram, police said.Also Read - Traffic on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be Affected Tomorrow: Check Diverted Routes Here

“The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be established. She was rushed to the civil hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. We are probing the matter,” Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, told IANS. According to the police, the victim first parked her scooty on the Rajiv Chowk flyover and then jumped from there. No suicide note was recovered from the deceased. Also Read - Gurugram: 88-Year-Old Man, Booked For Raping Minor Girl, Commits Suicide

A woman died when she jumped off Rajiv Chowk Flyover in Gurugram, Haryana after slicing her wrists today. The woman, an MSc student, had reached there on a scooty. No suicide note recovered. The cause of the suicide is yet to be ascertained: Inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO, Sadar PS pic.twitter.com/mkVxZM9KaH — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

Also Read - Mario Sharapova and Michael Schumacher Booked For Fraud Real Estate Project, FIR Filed in Gurgaon

“The incident took place at around 2.15 pm. The woman allegedly jumped from the Rajiv Chowk flyover and was in a critical condition. We immediately rushed her to the hospital with the help of an ambulance which was stationed near the flyover for emergency services,” Inspector Neeraj Kumar, who was present at the spot, told IANS. However, she passed away later.

(With IANS inputs)