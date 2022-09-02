Gurugram Latest News Today: A scrap dealer was shot dead by two brothers near Bilaspur Police Station area, Gurugram. The deceased has been identified as Sumit Chauhan, a resident of Bhoda Kalan (Beta Patti) village. Police said Chauhan worked with many companies and warehouses in the area.Also Read - Security Guard Kicked, Abused Judge's Wife Multiple Times After Shooting Her

HOW DID THE INCIDENT TAKE PLACE

The incident took place late Thursday night when the 32-year-old man was returning home around 11.15 PM with a friend on his Bullet bike.

He was riding the bike, with his friend sitting behind. When they reached the Bhoda Khurd road, two men, both brothers, came on a bike and opened fire at Chauhan. Sumit fell down from the bike after he was shot in the back. Assailants pumped seven rounds in him while he was down and fled from the scene, officials interrogating the case said. He was rushed to Medanta Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

ACCUSED BOOKED UNDER SECTION 302

Following the complaint of Dinesh Chauhan, the father of the deceased, an FIR was registered against the two brothers under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Bilaspur Police Station.

The accused were identified as Jogender alias Kalu Ram and his brother Honey. “The accused have been identified and we are conducting raids to nab them. They will be arrested as soon as possible,” said Inspector Ajay Malik, Bilaspur police station SHO.

MAN SHOT DEAD INSIDE RAYMOND’S SHOWROOM

The incident comes hours after a 52-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight on Gurudwara Road in Gurugram on Thursday. The victim identified as Sukhbir Singh alias Sukhi, is said to be a former vice chairman of Sohna Market Committee. The man, a resident of Rithoj village in Gurugram, was rushed to a private hospital, however, he succumbed to the injuries.