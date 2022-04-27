Gurugram/Haryana: Health authorities in Gurugram are on alert as the city reported over 400 new cases for the first time since February 2022. As per the state health bulletin, the city accounts for about 85% of all fresh infections in Haryana. With 409 new cases, total active cases in Gurugram reached 1,380 and the positivity rate climbed to 10.47%.Also Read - Rising COVID Cases Evokes Fear of Fourth Wave: List of States That Mandated Wearing of Masks Recently

In view of this rising trend, the Haryana government recently made the wearing of face masks mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) — Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Earlier on Monday, the district administration had issued fresh directions given by the state government in light of the covid surge. "Strict action will be taken against those who do not apply masks in Gurugram", said Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav.

“To prevent the spread of infection emphasis is being laid on testing, 5,000 Covid tests will be conducted on daily basis in the coming days.”

Health officials said, “Amid the surge in Covid cases, we need to take precautions.”

“We are registering more than 250 plus cases from the last few days. We are working hard to the contain spread in limited places. People need to follow Covid norms and maintain social distancing rules,” Gurugram Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav told a news agency.

(With agency inputs)