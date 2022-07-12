Gurugram: A week after a Hindu outfit held a panchayat in Haryana’s Manesar, asking the authorities to evict illegal immigrants, the representatives of the panchayat on Tuesday reached the Mini Secretariat here, seeking information as to what action has been taken by the administration to start the process of identifying illegal immigrants. The representatives met City Magistrate Darshan Yadav and submitted a memorandum to him, giving a five-day ultimatum to the administration, reported news agency IANS.Also Read - Good News For Delhi-Gurgaon Commuters! Dwarka Expressway To Be Operational In 2023

The panchayat members said that another Mahapanchayat of 70 villages in Manesar will be organised on the issue if the identification process is not started soon. A decision will also be taken to start a movement against illegal immigrants, they said. Also Read - Gurugram: Six-Lane Sohna Elevated Highway Between Rajiv Chowk And Badshahpur Opens For Traffic

Outfit leader Dharmender Yadav, who was a part of the delegation, said, “We are not making any wrong demands. It is the moral responsibility of every patriot to raise his voice against anti-national activities. We are working to fulfil this responsibility.” Also Read - Haryana BJP's IT Cell In-Charge Arun Yadav Removed by Party For Controversial Tweets

“We met the officials of the administration to inquire about the action taken so far. Many illegal immigrants are staying in Manesar. They have set up establishments in the names of Hindu deities. So, we had asked for an inquiry and to evict those found staying illegally. We are hopeful that the administration will take action,” Yadav added.

(With IANS inputs)