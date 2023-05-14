Home

Beer, Wine Can Now Be Served In Haryana’s Corporate Offices

Corporate offices in Gurugram or any other areas in Haryana have been allowed to serve alcohol as per the new state liquor policy.

As per the new liquor policy, the corporate offices will need to have canteen or eatery of not less than 2,000 square feet. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The corporate offices in Gurugram or any other areas in Haryana have been allowed to serve alcohol as per the new state liquor policy. However, only low-content alcohol drinks like wine and beer can be served in the corporate offices.

As per the new liquor policy, the corporate offices will need to have canteen or eatery of not less than 2,000 square feet. The Haryana cabinet on Tuesday had approved the new excise policy 2023-24, under which the retail permit fee has been imposed and the government aims to mop up Rs 400 crore for the environment and animal welfare fund.

There has also been a nominal increase in rates of excise duty on country liquor and IMFL. The government said it aims to collect Rs 400 crore for Environment and Animal Welfare — Gau Seva — said in an official statement after the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana’s new liquor policy – Top points to know

In the new policy, there has been an increase in the basic quota of country liquor, Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Imported Foreign Liquor. “With this, there has also been a nominal increase in rates of excise duty on country liquor and IMFL. The increase aims to give a major push to the excise revenue,” the statement said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

For ease of doing business, in the new policy, the labels of IFL (BIO) shall also be renewed at the district level. Also, to promote the MSME sector, the licence fees for small (craft) breweries have been reduced.

The supervisory fee for wineries has been reduced to promote wineries in the state, the statement further said. It has been decided that liquor vends shall not be opened in holy areas notified around Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula and in villages in which ‘Gurukuls’ are functioning, the statement added.

To promote low alcohol content beverages, the excise duty on ready-to-drink beverages and beer under the mild and super mild categories has been slashed.

The licence fee for the Pub category (L-10E), that is for the consumption of beer and wine only, has been reduced further,” it said.

