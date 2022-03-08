Gurugram: The Gurugram authorities have stopped builder Chintels Paradiso from selling apartments under its seven projects, a month after a building at the housing complex collapsed killing two women. In an order issued on Monday, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the move “only applies to transactions between the said developer and first-time buyers and not on third party transactions”.Also Read - Women's Day: Haryana Announces Sushma Swaraj Award, Other Scheme for Women In Rs 1.77-lakh-Cr Budget

"The Gurgaon administration has ordered stoppage of the registration of Conveyance Sale Deed or any other property related documents for projects relating to developers of Chintels Paradiso until further notice. The administration has stopped the sale and purchase in 7 projects, including an under construction one." the order stated.

The projects concerned are– 'Chintels Paradiso 12.306 acres Group Housing' and 'Chintels Serenity 20.169 acres Group Housing' in sector 109; 'Chintels Corporate Parks 3.2 acres' in sector 114; 'Shoba City 39.379 acres Group Housing' in sector 108, among others.

As per the order, the said projects are under Chintels India Limited, Chintels Export Pvt. Ltd, Ashok Solomon and Intels India Pvt. Ltd

The reason behind the move is, however “difficult to comprehend” for Builder Chintels Paradiso. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities and the residents in all aspects of the investigation and rehabilitation. As such, it is difficult to comprehend the reason for this action, but we respect the decision of the higher authorities and will work with them to resolve the matter,” a Chintels Paradiso spokespersonsaid.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

(With PTI inputs)