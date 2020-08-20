New Delhi: A four-storey building in Gurgaon’s Sector 46 has been vacated on Thursday, after it bent on one side following two days of incessant rains, lashing Delhi and NCR. Also Read - Gurugram Rain: Heavy Shower Wreaks Havoc, Waterlogged Roads And Traffic Snarls Paralyse Normal Life

Photos and videos of an inundated Golf Course Road surfaced on social media. Also Read - Monsoon 2017: Delhi-NCR wakes up to a rainy Monday, downpour expected throughout week

#WATCH: Severe water-logging at Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in Gurugram after heavy rains in the area. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/9Hnw0kxWd4 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Power cuts during the rain in some areas amplified the problems of residents of the Millennium City, particularly those working from home, and home delivery services were also impacted.

In Delhi, waterlogging took place at different locations in areas including Kirari, Burari and Rohini, the North MCD said.

Trees fell at seven different locations and at eight places parts of buildings collapsed due to rain, the North MCD said. There were power cuts in some parts of the city. Despite the heavy rain on Wednesday, the power supply was smooth in the city. However, in a few areas, the power supply was switched-off for short durations either due to water-logging or tree branches falling on power lines. This was done for safety considerations, a BSES official said.

Water-logging also impacted commercial sectors of 62 and 63, 10, 12, 32 as well as several villages in Noida, while large swathes of low-lying open grounds were inundated.