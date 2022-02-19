Gurugram: Days after two people died when a tower at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram partially collapsed, the Department of Town and Country Planning has declared four more apartment buildings unfit for living, leaving many residents in limbo. Gurugram district’s Town and Country Planner RS Bhath, who is currently stationed in the society to oversee the repair and rehabilitation work, conducted a survey and declared towers E, F, G, and H unfit for living.Also Read - Just 4 Yrs After Possession, Gurugram Society Declared Unsafe; Residents Asked To Vacate

According to Bhath, in some houses, the iron roads in ceilings are entirely visible, while in others, plaster is falling and there are big cracks. “The residents have been asked to shift to alternative accommodations. The cost of rehabilitation of these families will be borne by the builder of Chintels Paradiso,” the official informed. Also Read - Gurugram Building Collapse: Haryana Govt Orders Structural Audit Amid Protests

The declaration has triggered panic and uncertainty among the residents of some 200 flats in the four towers in Chintels Paradiso. Talking to news agency PTI, residents shared their trauma, apprehensions, and fears while about moving to a new location in a short period of time. Also Read - 'Cannot Stay Here Anymore’: Residents of Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso Society Protest Day After Roof Collapse

“Where do we go suddenly? My child has his board exams coming up and is already traumatized by the collapse of Tower D. Now where do we find a new place at such short notice?” asked Saloni, a resident of Tower E.

The residents claimed that people from Tower D, where the houses collapsed on February 10, are camping like refugees and asked how others will be accommodated.

“My flat has developed cracks and we lay awake each night after the collapse, scared of dying. I have spent Rs 40 lakh on furniture and interiors, how can I just go. We are ruined,” said Seema, who lives on the sixth floor in Tower F.

Bhath said the builder will bear the cost for the rehabilitation of these families. “We have shifted almost everyone. These families too will be rehabilitated and the cost will be borne by the builder. The repairs are in full swing,” said the officail.

Two women were killed in the February 10 collapse at Chintels Paradiso. The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment came down first, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it till the first floor, according to officials.

(With Agency Inputs)