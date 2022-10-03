Gurugram: An old building collapsed in Gurugram‘s Udyog Vihar area while it was being demolished. As many as 3 workers are believed to be stuck under rubble. The incident happened in plot 257 in Phase 1 of Udyog Vihar. Rescue operations are currently underway.Also Read - Four-Storey Building Collapses in Navi Mumbai's Kopar Khairane; 1 Dead, Rescue Ops Underway

“As per preliminary information, 2-3 laborers are feared trapped after a building that was being demolished, collapsed. Rescue operation on. One labourer already rescued, said Fire Officer Lalit Kumar. Also Read - Roof of Two-storeyed Building Collapses in UP's Deoria, 3 Rescued

More details awaited Also Read - 1 Killed, Several Injured as Shuttering of Under-construction Building Collapses in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar